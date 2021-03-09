Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With SD888 and 16GB RAM

Lenovo’s next gaming phone is set to launch soon and the company has officially started the teaser campaign. Last week, Lenovo teased that the Legion 2 Pro will have a dual-turbo cooling system and now a new leak has revealed more information on the upcoming gaming handset.

The phone has been spotted with the model number L70081 on Geekbench and it appears that it could be the Legion 2 Pro since it’s powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. Though it is yet to be confirmed whether the phone will launch as the Legion 2 Pro or the Legion Pro 2.

The listing shows that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm chip codenamed “Lahaina”, which is a codename associated with the Snapdragon 888. It also shows that it has a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

The chipset is paired with 16GB of RAM and the device will come preinstalled with Android 11. However, there is currently not much information about the Legion 2 Pro’s other specifications.

Since it has appeared on Geekbench already, it appears that the company is internally testing the performance of the device and could be planning to launch it during Q2 this year. We expect to hear more during the upcoming weeks, so stay tuned.