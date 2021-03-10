Pakistani Rupee Breaks Positive Streak Against Dollar and Other Currencies

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) showed slight improvements against the US Dollar (USD) on the first two days of the current week. However, today it posted a moderate loss of eight paisas against the greenback.

It closed at Rs. 157.12 against the USD on Wednesday (10 March), down by eight paisas as compared to Tuesday’s closing of Rs. 157.03 against the USD.

Before turning the tide today, the PKR had consistently improved against the USD for over two weeks and had been appreciating periodically before that.

It continued to march upwards due to the soft importers’ dollar demand, the inflows from remittances, the Roshan Digital Accounts, and exports proceeds.

The PKR had posted blanket gains against all the major currencies on Monday except against the Canadian Dollar (CAD). However, Tuesday and Wednesday had brought a mixed bag of results for the PKR in the interbank currency market.

On Tuesday, the PKR had gone down by 26 paisas against the Euro and added a further loss of 13 paisas today.

It also went down notably by Rs. 1.09 against the GBP, deepening the loss with 12 paisas today.

The PKR’s loss against the Australian Dollar (AUD) yesterday clocked in at 60 paisas, and it was reduced further by almost 13 paisas against the AUD today.

The PKR also went down by 49 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) yesterday, but posted a gain of 20 paisas today.

It also posted a gain of one paisa against the UAE Dirham (AED), and a gain of less than a paisa against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) yesterday. Today, it went up by two paisas against both the AED and the SAR.