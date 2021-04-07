Fawad Chaudhry to Inaugurate a Moon Observatory in Islamabad

A moon observatory has been established near the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, to precisely monitor the movement, direction, and size of the moon for accurate determination of the Islamic calendar.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, will inaugurate the observatory that is located adjacent to Shakar Parian on 12 April.

Pakistan’s first official moonsighting mobile application called ‘The Ruet’ has been introduced on the directives of the federal minister and has been downloaded by over 70,000 people in a very short time. The purpose of The Ruet is to facilitate those who wish to know about moon sightings without being hindered by weather conditions.

Fawad Chaudhry also met the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and they agreed to develop a consensus on the sighting of the moon and make efforts to observe Ramadan on the same day all across Pakistan.