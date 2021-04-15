Babar Reveals Why He Was Impressed With Rizwan During Record Partnership

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, scored yet another T20I half-century and helped Pakistan to a crushing victory in the third T20I against South Africa.

Babar praised his opening partner by revealing that Rizwan was fasting during the match. The duo broke quite a few records on their way to a scintillating win.

Rizwan scored 73 runs in an opening partnership of 197 runs with the captain, Babar Azam, as Pakistan chased down a mammoth target of 204 runs with two overs to spare and nine wickets in hand. The win earned Pakistan a 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I series.

Although Rizwan has been putting in such performances for the Green Shirts over the past couple of years, his performance in this particular match was much more impressive due to the fact that Rizwan was fasting during the match.

Rizwan kept the wickets for twenty overs in the first innings and then came out to bat as an opener in the second innings, staying on the pitch until the end of the match. This proves the high standard of fitness of Pakistan’s first-choice wicket-keeper batsman.

Rizwan has been in a rich vein of form recently, having scored two half-centuries in this series already. He scored heavily in the previous series between Pakistan and South Africa as well. He will be looking to continue his form in the final T20I between the two teams before turning his attention to Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe.