LG is Selling Off Velvet 2 Pro to Its Employees for Cheap

Posted 18 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

As LG announced its departure from the smartphone industry last month, some smartphones including the Velvet 2 Pro and LG Rollable phones were left in the production phase and consumers never got to see them.

However, according to a leak by @FrontTron, the company was able to manufacturer a limited number of units of some models and now LG employees in South Korea have the exclusive opportunity to purchase either of the unreleased devices.

Although the pricing and unit quantity details on the LG Rollable are not revealed there is solid info on the Velvet 2 Pro. The leak discloses that LG is offering approximately 3000 units to its employees at $170 per device.

The employees cannot buy more than 2 devices and resale is strictly prohibited. The devices will be eligible for 6 months hardware warranty or while parts last and will understandably not receive any software updates. Moreover, the phone features pressure-sensitive volume and power buttons.

The Velvet 2 Pro is being sold in Black, Bronze, Ivory colors. The image uploaded along with the leak gives us a sneak peek of the Ivory white model. The design is quite similar to the first-gen Velvet with a triple camera setup but the lenses seem to protrude a tad more on this version.

