LG is Selling Off Velvet 2 Pro to Its Employees for Cheap

As LG announced its departure from the smartphone industry last month, some smartphones including the Velvet 2 Pro and LG Rollable phones were left in the production phase and consumers never got to see them.

However, according to a leak by @FrontTron, the company was able to manufacturer a limited number of units of some models and now LG employees in South Korea have the exclusive opportunity to purchase either of the unreleased devices.

LG Velvet 2 Pro (LG Universal 2nd Gen, LG Rainbow, LM-V700N) Unlocked unit

Approx. 3000 units

Resale prohibited

Black, Bronze, Ivory

Avail. only to Korea LG employees (max. 2 unit per person)

Around USD 170

Around 6 months of After Service (while parts last)

No software updates pic.twitter.com/mSuRpUQDa8 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 15, 2021

Although the pricing and unit quantity details on the LG Rollable are not revealed there is solid info on the Velvet 2 Pro. The leak discloses that LG is offering approximately 3000 units to its employees at $170 per device.

The employees cannot buy more than 2 devices and resale is strictly prohibited. The devices will be eligible for 6 months hardware warranty or while parts last and will understandably not receive any software updates. Moreover, the phone features pressure-sensitive volume and power buttons.

More info:

Pressure-sensitive touch sensor button for Volume and Power

2 official jelly case included

Waterdrop notch

Color:

Black (Glossy)

Beige (Glossy)

Bimetallic Bronze (Two-tone: Camera-Glossy, Back-Matte) Lots of LG employees are interested to buy the last LG phone. https://t.co/VguMhlR9BD pic.twitter.com/PV03FuLllh — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 16, 2021

The Velvet 2 Pro is being sold in Black, Bronze, Ivory colors. The image uploaded along with the leak gives us a sneak peek of the Ivory white model. The design is quite similar to the first-gen Velvet with a triple camera setup but the lenses seem to protrude a tad more on this version.

ALSO READ

OnePlus Nord N1 5G Will launch as Nord CE 5G: Leak