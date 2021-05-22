Canada Likely to Extend Flight Ban on Pakistan and India

Canada is likely to extend its current flight ban on India and Pakistan due to the looming concerns over the Indian variant of the coronavirus that is highly transmissible.

Global News quoted the following statement from Health Canada:

The Government of Canada continuously monitors and evaluates the situation and may extend travel and border measures to continue to protect Canadians.

Later, a spokesperson for Air Canada, Peter Fitzpatrick, also told the TV channel that it has pushed the existing flight suspension to India to 22 June, without any mention of Pakistan. Pakistan’s situation will be considered and hasn’t been finalized yet.

The one-month flight ban on India and Pakistan that was announced on 22 April will expire on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation said, “We continue to examine the COVID-19 public health situation unfolding around the world and will adjust border measures as necessary”.

“In the case of India and Pakistan, our government is following developments closely and will determine the next steps regarding the NOTAM based on the evidence and advice of public health experts,” the statement said.

She did not confirm if the federal government will extend its ban.