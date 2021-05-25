Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Wireless Earbuds Launch Tomorrow

Xiaomi’s offshoot Redmi is all set to host a huge launch event in China tomorrow (26th May 2021). The company will be launching the Redmi Note 10 5G series, consisting of three phones including an ultra-variant, in the local market.

Now, according to a recent teaser, the company will also be launching the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro as its audio wearables with active noise cancellation (ANC).

The series of teasers uploaded on Xiaomi’s official Weibo account shows how the buds will look and reveal some of the key specifications of the earbuds.

Redmi claims that the AirDots will have “the lowest latency in the wireless earphones industry”, as well as the “ultimate price-performance ratio”. Moreover, the active noise cancellation feature will decrease external noises by up to 35dB.

The earbuds will also come with Qi wireless charging, and for wireless charging, they will be equipped with a USB-C port on the bottom that will provide faster charging rates. The wireless charging speed will be much slower as compared to wired charging.

The event will be virtual and will begin at 11 PM tomorrow. More details about the Redmi Note 10 5G series and the Redmi AirDots 3 will be revealed then.

