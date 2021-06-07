WhatsApp Will Use A New Method to Verify Accounts

While signing up for a new WhatsApp account or restoring your old WhatsApp account on a new phone, you might have noticed that WhatsApp verifies your account by sending you a six-digit code through SMS. According to a recent report, the company is working on adding flash calls as another method to verify your account.

WABetainfo claims that the platform is currently testing this new feature on Android. Once the feature is live, users will be able to opt-in to receive a call for verification instead of an SMS code. They will receive a call for a brief moment and end the call. The app will automatically detect the call and verify the account.

The feature will only be available on Android phones since iOS does not allow apps to read call history. WABetaInfo said that while the app will access your call log to compare the last entry, it will not use the data for anything else.

In other news, Instagram is testing a feature that will send verification codes over WhatsApp instead of SMS.

As far as WhatsApp is concerned, it is also going to get other new features including disappearing mode, multi-device support, and a view once feature for media.

