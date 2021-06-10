Punjab Changes School Timings for Summer Classes

The Punjab Education Department has issued a notification for revised school timings for all the public and private schools across the province, according to which they will now open from 7 AM to 11:30 AM.

The Provincial Minister for Education, Murad Raas, announced the new timings in a tweet on Thursday.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to comply with the following New School Timing Schedule:

7am to 11:30am.

Please follow SOPs issued by the Government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) June 10, 2021

He also requested everyone to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government.

The decision was taken in the aftermath of a number of incidents in public and private schools with children fainting due to excessive heat. One sadly passed away in Lahore.

Similarly, around 25 students fainted and had nosebleeding at a government school in Bhara Kahu due to the continuous power outage.

The government’s decision to reopen schools from 7 June had been criticized by parents and teachers alike due to the extremely hot weather, and are against exposing children to the scorching sun.