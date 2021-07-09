Honda Atlas Announces Big Price Cuts for Its Cars

Honda Atlas had kept a lid on its plans to reduce the prices of its vehicles while several automakers recently slashed the prices of their vehicle lineup. However, the automaker sent Friday greetings to the public today along with the long-awaited news of its price cuts for all the vehicles in its current lineup.

The following prices have been made effective by Honda Atlas:

Vehicles Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Price Reduction (PKR) Civic RS Turbo 4,699,000 4,564,000 135,000 Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Oriel 3,979,000 3,864,300 115,000 Civic 1.8 i-VTEC 3,729,000 3,614,000 115,000 BR-V i-VTEC S 3,479,000 3,374,000 105,000

ALSO READ

BAIC’s Affordable BJ40 SUV is Launching Soon in Pakistan

Although the price cuts are not particularly significant, they are likely to help Honda Atlas get a large number of bookings from local car lovers.

Additionally, the price of the ‘new’ Honda City is yet to be revealed, but based on knowledge of Honda’s trends, the new vehicle is likely to be among the expensive options in the segment.

ALSO READ

Pak Suzuki Announces Reduction in Car Prices

The new policy also offers several benefits for hybrid vehicles, and Honda Atlas is one of the automakers that can take advantage of the policy if it chooses to introduce new, locally assembled hybrid vehicles in Pakistan. Vehicles such as the Vezel/HR-V, the Insight, CR-V, and a few others could make for a fantastic addition to the Honda Atlas lineup in the era of environment-friendly vehicles, and it will be interesting to see if the company capitalizes on the opportunity.