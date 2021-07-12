Interior Ministry Announces Eid Holidays

The Interior Ministry has sent a summary to the Prime Minister office proposing three public holidays on Eid-ul-Adha.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Interior Ministry has proposed three public holidays on Eid-ul-Adha starting from July 20 till July 22. According to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the tenth Zil Hajjah or Eid ul Adha will fall on 21 July in Pakistan.

According to the summary, attendance will be mandatory in all public office on Friday.

This year’s “big Eid” comes after Pakistan bravely fought against a devastating third wave of the coronavirus infections, with more than 970,000 confirmed cases, of whom a little over 910,000 individuals have successfully recovered.

With recurrent infection trends still threatening to break loose in lieu of the public’s lacklustre response to easing COVID-19 protocols, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) may re-advise establishing strict standard operating procedures to keep virus contractions during Eid ul Adha to a bare minimum.