Honor Magic 3 Series’ Specs and Price Leak

Honor plans to host a global launch event next month where we expect to see the flagship Honor Magic 3 series. The series will include the Honor Magic 3 and Magic 3 Pro and a new leak has shared fresh information on the two handsets.

ALSO READ

Honor Magic 3 Expected to Launch on August 12

These flagship phones are expected to be the first to feature the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Both of these phones will have a “waterfall” display with extreme curves on the sides of the screen. The display will be a 6.76-inch OLED panel with 2K resolution on both devices, but only the vanilla Magic 3 will have a dual selfie camera setup.

The Magic 3 Pro will have an under-screen selfie camera instead, similar to the ZTE Axon 20.

There will be a quad-camera setup on both devices and the Magic 3 Pro will have a high-resolution main sensor alongside a periscope lens with 100x zoom. It is also rumored to feature top-notch low-light photography.

Battery capacity was not mentioned, but the Magic 3 will feature 66W wired charging while the Magic 3 Pro will go up to 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is unclear whether the chargers will be provided with the retail box.

The leak also mentions possible price tags for two phones. The Honor Magic 3 is expected to cost $617 at launch and the Magic 3 Pro may be priced at $771.

As always, there is no official confirmation behind these leaks, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.