EVMs Will Provide Efficient, Free And Credible Elections: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, held a meeting with representatives of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) and UNDP in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The members were given a detailed demonstration of the working of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and its role in the electoral process.

Shibli Faraz said,

It is the need of time to use technology for improving our electoral system. The EVM reduces the human interface. Hence, it is a tool towards efficient, free, and credible elections

The members asked in detail their questions and concerns regarding the use of EVMs. Members of FAFEN and UNDP congratulated and praised the efforts of the Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, and also shared their viewpoints about the importance of public trust in the voting process. The Minister opined that Electronic Voting is the only way forward, and Ministry is determined to improve the machine to the maximum level as per requirements of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of Pakistan.

Moreover, he said that the government aims to take all stakeholders, including the opposition, on board. Opposition members are invited to join hands in improving the electoral process to make it more credible and reliable. The members from FAFEN were Mr. Muddasir Rizvi (Director Programme) and Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Bari (Ex- Chairperson FAFEN), while the team from UNDP included Mr. Darren Scott Nance (Chief Technical Advisor) and Mr. Muhammad Qasim Janjua (Training Specialist). Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Dr. Akhtar Nazir was also part of the meeting.