KP to Start Second Shift Schools in 16 Districts From September 1

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will commence afternoon classes in 16 out of 35 districts from September 1.

Advertisement

The provincial minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai announced the development in a news conference on Tuesday (August 31).

Under this program, he said, the primary schools will be given the status of middle schools, middle schools will become high schools, and high schools will be upgraded to higher secondary schools in the afternoon shift.

Tarakai said that the second shift classes would initially be started in 120 schools, 76 boys and 44 girls schools, of the chosen districts. Priority has been given to remote areas where there is a shortage of schools.

He maintained that the initiative would create over 700 new jobs.

“Under the second shift program, more than 700 job opportunities will be created. Four teachers in each primary school with one naib qasid, and seven teachers in the middle school, with one clerk and one naib qasid, will be recruited,” the minister said, adding that the existing teachers can also find opportunities in this program.

The education minister said that the provincial government is taking robust actions to enroll out-of-school children.

ALSO READ Clown Girl Gets a Job and Free Treatment for Her Mother From Punjab Govt

“About 1.8 million children are out of school in the province. Our aim is that no student should be deprived of education,” Tarakai said. The minister vowed to enroll 800,000 out-of-school children in the program by 15 September.

He said that the second phase of the second shift schools program would be launched soon.