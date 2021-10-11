Prime Minister Stresses Coordinated Efforts to Develop Pakistan’s Mineral Sector

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Monday that the mineral sector of Pakistan held a huge potential, as it offered a good return on investment and could contribute to the overall economic growth of the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the mineral development framework, the Prime Minister emphasized that a coordinated effort by the federal and provincial governments was required to beef up the steps being taken for the development of minerals.

A focal person, he directed, must be appointed at the earliest to play a bridge between the federal and provincial governments and supervise the implementation of the mineral development framework. He underlined that the models, adopted at the international level, should be studied to learn lessons and enhance the capacity of indigenous human resources to be employed for mineral development. The goals and targets of the mineral development framework be completed within their allocated timelines, he stressed.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Petroleum briefed the meeting on the strategic plan for mineral development. The meeting participants were informed that the mineral sector, at present, contributed less than 1% to the GDP, and the implementation of the strategic plan, categorized into short, medium, and long-term targets, would enhance the share of minerals to 10% over the next 15 years.

The Secretary Petroleum explained that the plan consisted of harmonizing the federal and provincial efforts, enhancing the technical outreach, helping database development, providing fiscal incentives, training indigenous human resources, and developing a legal framework.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers, Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce, Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Director General Frontier Works Organization, and senior federal and provincial officers.