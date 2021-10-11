Rupee Depreciates Against the US Dollar Despite Columbus Day

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) lost 21 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) and closed at 170.74 today.

Advertisement

On Friday, PKR appreciated against the US Dollar for the second consecutive day. It gained 34 paisas against the US Dollar and closed at 170.53.

The local currency slid against the USD to 170.96 last week, its lowest level ever.

ALSO READ Pakistan, IMF to Start In-Person Talks This Week Over $1 Billion Loan Approval

Today was a holiday in the US, which is why trading was dull in the market.

INTER BANK MARKET… Today is COLUMBUS DAY. Holiday in New York. Rupee/Dollar trading will be for value tomorrow. Market will not be active. Thin trading is expected. If demand occurs market could be CHOPPY. — Asad Rizvi 🇵🇰 (@asadcmka) October 11, 2021

The former Treasury Head of Chase Manhattan Bank, Asad Rizvi, said that the market would not be active today and thin trading was expected.

ALSO READ Textile Exports Grew by 26% YoY in September

A foreign exchange trader at a commercial bank told Geo News, “I anticipate we will see some sluggish activity on the demand side, and inflows are likely to balance the demand for the US currency from manufacturing and oil importers”.

Advertisement

“The range for the rupee should be 170-71 in the coming week,” he added.

Meanwhile, the benchmark KSE-100 index fell below the 44,000 mark today. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ Sensitive Price Indicator for the week ended on 7 October recorded an increase of 12.94 percent year-over-year.