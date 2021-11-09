Here’s How Many Students Got Full Marks in BISE Lahore 9th Exams

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the results of the 9th class earlier today.

While 99.35% of the students have cleared the exams, a record 700 students got 505 out of 505 marks in this year’s 9th exams.

Speaking with the media, a spokesperson for the BISE Lahore said that 257,397 students appeared in the exams of the 9th class this year, out of which 255,729 cleared them.

He noted that the students that failed did not appear in this year’s exams, adding that they can reappear in a special exam that will be held on 11 December.

The spokesperson added that the results of the 9th class are available on the website of BISE Lahore. Students can also receive their results on their mobile phones by sending an SMS to 80029.

Note that this year’s matriculation exams comprised only of elective subjects due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The marks taken in elective subjects were proportionately given in compulsory subjects in addition to the 5% extra marks.

BISE Lahore had announced the results of the 10th class last month. A record 707 students received 1100 out of 1100 in this year’s exams. 292,836 candidates appeared in this year’s 10th class’ exams, out of which 288,617 students passed, showing an overall pass percentage of 98.53%.