Waada Partners with Zong 4G to Improve Insurance Penetration in Pakistan

Waada and Zong 4G have officially joined hands as partners to distribute micro-insurance services to the masses of Pakistan. Zong, coming on board as the primary distribution partner, will enable Waada to distribute services to its 40 million-plus customer base.

The alliance is a strategic move by Waada to significantly enhance its reach and portfolio of partners.

Waada is a technology-driven retail insurance brand with the goal of making insurance accessible and affordable for everyone in Pakistan. It is using technology and developing localized solutions of distribution to help unlock the multi-billion-dollar untapped insurance sector of Pakistan.

The company aims to build a brand over trust and value, leveraging its growing network.

Zong 4G is Pakistan’s largest telecom service provider with a vast reach. By providing state-of-the-art services, the telco has grown exponentially to build a massive network of subscribers.

“We are pleased to be signing Zong as our partner. Why we sell is more important than what we sell and the question why runs deep at Waada. We believe Zong can help us in getting closer to our inclusive insurance vision and provide real value to our people,” shared Ishaq Kothawala, Founder of Waada.

This collaboration will be instrumental in improving the insurance penetration of the country and cover a big portion of the underinsured population.