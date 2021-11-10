Govt to Take Concrete Steps to Address Issues of Business Community: Shaukat Tarin

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, on Wednesday appreciated the contribution of the business community toward the uplift of Pakistan’s economy and assured it of the government’s commitment to providing all-out support.

The Advisor to the PM was talking to a delegation of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran [Central Traders Union] Pakistan, headed by President Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, at the Finance Division.

Kashif Chaudhary highlighted the problems being faced by the business community, especially small traders and sought support from the government in resolving their issues.

Shaukat Tarin underlined that the government was keen on taking initiatives to bridge the communication gap lying between the authorities and the business fraternity. He emphasized that concrete steps would be taken for addressing the concerns of the business community.

The delegation thanked the Advisor for cooperation and assuring the business community of addressing their issues.