Board of Secondary Education Karachi Reduces Examination Fee

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced a reduction in examination fees for the year 2022.

Advertisement

In a notification issued on Monday, Chairman BSEK Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said that the fees were lessened for the convenience of parents, school owners, and school associations in these difficult circumstances.

ALSO READ FBR to Audit Over 50,000 Income Tax Cases of 2019

The chairman said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a demand from parents, students, school owners for concession in examination fee.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a demand from parents, students, schools affiliated with the board and school associations that the board should announce a reduction in examination fees for the year 2022.

ALSO READ Govt Mulls Over Rewarding Best Performing Ministries

Therefore, the prices have been reduced to provide some relief to students and parents, he said, adding that the school owners should also consider reducing the fees to facilitate the students and parents to prevent any educational loss.