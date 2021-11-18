KP Govt Directs Private Schools to Discount Tuition Fee Yet Again

The Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all the private schools in the province to alleviate their students’ monthly fees for the period between 1 July and 30 November 2021.

The directives were issued under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act, 2020, after the approval of the provincial government.

The PSRA directed the administrations of all the private schools in official notification on Wednesday to adjust the fees that have already been paid in the highlighted period with the fees of the next three months.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had adopted the Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act last July, under which schools that were charging more than Rs. 6,000 as monthly tuition fees per student were bound to provide a 20 percent concession on it. Similarly, the schools receiving less than Rs. 6,000 monthly fees were to grant 10 percent relief on them.