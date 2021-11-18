Advertisement

Longest Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse to Take Place on Friday

By Darakhshan Anjum | Updated Nov 18, 2021 | 4:29 pm

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years will occur on Friday, 19 November.

Advertisement

However, it will not be visible in Pakistan, according to the Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ALSO READ

The PMD has termed the lunar eclipse the last phenomenon of its kind for 2021, and added that it “will be visible from North and South America, Australia, much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and the Arctic”.

ALSO READ

The penumbral eclipse will start at 11:02 AM PST, and the partial eclipse will start at 12:19 PM PST.

Furthermore, the maximum eclipse will end at 2:03 PM, the partial will end at 3.47 PM, and the penumbral eclipse will end at 5:04 PM.

Also Read

Darakhshan Anjum
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>