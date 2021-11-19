Afiniti Chairman and CEO Steps Down After Sexual Assault Allegations

Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti has been relieved of his duties as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the revolutionary tech firm Afiniti.

A statement on Afiniti’s website read that Zia Chishti has been forced out of his roles of the Chairman, CEO, and Director of Afiniti, effective immediately.

This news comes only days after a student at Columbia Law School told members of the U.S. Congress how Chishti had pressured her into an intimate relationship.

Born in 1971, Chishti is a graduate of Stanford and Columbia University. He is known to have spent more than a decade building Afiniti, which he claimed would transform call center operations. He had surrounded himself with a star-studded team of advisers comprising a retired American admiral, A-list businessmen, and three previous heads of state, including former UK Prime Minister David Cameron. He is the founder of Afiniti and TRG Global

He had also employed a high-powered sales team that included a member of the British royal family and Winston Churchill’s great-grandson, and had signed up big-name clients like Caesars Entertainment and Enel SpA.

Afiniti had developed software to match callers with call center agents. The company claims 200 percent annual revenue growth and has been linked with a potential flotation in New York next year, according to an article in The Financial Times.

All Chishti’s efforts were dealt a major setback on Thursday when Afiniti’s board of directors declared that Chishti would resign immediately, as reported by Bloomberg.

Chishti also founded Align Technology, a company that has a valuation of $1 billion on NASDAQ, and is its CEO, according to Afiniti’s website. Moreover, he is a co-founder of The Resource Group, is still on the board, and is estimated at $2 billion.