Punjab Govt to Distribute Scooties Among Female Factory Workers

The Labor and Human Resources Department of Punjab has announced to distribute scooty motorcycles among female factory workers across the province.

Advertisement

Secretary Labor Department, Liaquat Ali Chatha, announced this while presiding over a meeting of the governing body on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Director-General Labor, Faisal Zahoor, Deputy Secretary, Rao Zahid, and other members.

ALSO READ Citizen Lured into Purchasing Rs. 5 Million in Counterfeit US Dollars

Talking to the media, Liaquat Chatha said that the meeting has approved a pilot project to provide 100 scooties annually among female factory workers.

The meeting also decided to recruit teachers on 304 vacant posts in Workers Welfare Schools, besides approving eight new posts of computer teachers.

Secretary Labor, Liaqat Ali, also announced to provide free school uniforms to all students of welfare schools and said that the payments have been released in this regard.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Takes a U-Turn on His Decision to Back Out of T10 League

The Secretary Labor said that 10 cases were filed in Gujranwala for death grant with the help of fake documents, and an FIR has been registered against three employees of the department and two labor leaders.

Advertisement

The governing body also approved the purchase of furniture for welfare schools at a cost of Rs. 70 million and to provide technical education to the children of laborers in Toyota educational institutions. He said that the Labor Department will bear all expenses of children studying in Tevta institutions.