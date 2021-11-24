Xiaomi 12 Series’ Design and Camera Setup Leaked

Xiaomi 12 is set to be released by the end of the year. The trusted resource Digital Chat Station has revealed details regarding the latest camera setup.

Digital Chat Station claims that the latest “flagship lens” has been upgraded while the front is the same as previous generations. The leak also suggests the presence of an upgraded optical fingerprint scanner under the OLED display with a larger operational area.

The arrangement of the new flagship lens is like this, the front is exactly the same as the previous generation, but the optical fingerprint scheme has been upgraded, and finally it is not the kind of short-focus fingerprint. pic.twitter.com/tTfMKuNISE — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) November 23, 2021

Digital Chat Station claims Xiaomi will continue with the company’s preferred triple camera setup. The leaker hinted that the latest series will feature an impressive primary camera, supported by an ultra-wide and macro sensor.

Speculations suggest that the Chinese manufacturer is bringing back a Full HD+ screen, a downgrade from the 1440p panels introduced in the Mi 11 series. However, the lower resolution screen may only be reserved for the vanilla 12 versions.

The design of the Xiaomi 12 handsets is also unchanged from previous generations, except for slightly rounded edges with a single punch hole in the top left corner.

Reports by Digital Chat Station also claim that Xiaomi plans on sticking to their native fast-charging solutions, enabling 100W for the series 12, a feature that already exists for the 11T series.

With the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 only days away, the chipset used on these phones will soon be unveiled. We’ll keep you posted on new details regarding Xiaomi 12 as they come.