Xiaomi’s New 50″ 4K TV Costs Only $378

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced the ES50 TV in China, that’s expected to make a statement with its impressive new features.

Xiaomi ES50 2022 features a striking 50-inch display that has slim bezels, a 178-degree viewing angle, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The panel natively operates at 4K and can playback Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 compatible content with an in-house super-resolution algorithm designed to reduce noise & sharpen images where possible.

The display offers up to 600 nits of brightness, Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) to minimize image tearing, a 10-bit color panel, and multi-zone backlighting that divides the TV backlight into multiple independent areas. This makes the bright parts brighter and the dark parts dimmer.

Under the hood, it runs MIUI for TV 3.0 & is powered by the 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT9638 processor with ARM Cortex-A55 CPU and a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. It packs 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Other features include far-field mics for voice control options, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, and 12.5W speakers with Dolby Audio support. The ES50 TV weighs 10.35kg with the stand.

For now, the TV is only available for pre-order in China at an initial cost of CNY 2,399 ($378) with actual shipments beginning on December 11. As of yet, there’s no word on international availability.