Ramiz Raja Announces Exciting News for PSL Fans

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has announced exciting news for Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans in the country. Ramiz said that he is aware that there is a dire need to improve the fan experience and he revealed that the PCB is making efforts to involve fans in cricket action in unique ways to improve their overall experience of the tournament.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Opens Up After His Trade From Multan to Quetta [Video]

Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, PSL, has constantly evolved ever since its inception and with cricket now returning to Pakistani soil again, it provides a great opportunity for the fans to get involved in the action and for PSL as a brand to grow even further.

Ramiz said that the PCB will have to respect the fans and make the experience good for them. Ramiz said in order to enhance the experience of the fans, PSL venues, National Stadium Karachi, and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, will offer internet connectivity which will be available for the fans in the stadiums for free.

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators Trade Superstars From Islamabad and Multan

The 59-year old added that PCB is opening an office for fan engagement as well and also vowed to build stations outside the stadiums. He added that at one of the fan stations, he himself will be present and will try to find a new commentator.

“Budding commentators will come, and we will watch a video, and I will rate you and whether you have potential,” Ramiz stated.

Check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!