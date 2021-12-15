Elon Musk’s Lookalike in China Goes Viral

A video of a man who resembles Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has gone viral on the 9GAG social media network and other platforms, and the netizens dub him “Yi Long Musk” or a ‘Chinese version’ of the entrepreneur king.

The individual has remarkably similar facial features, including his hairstyle, and is apparently driving a Tesla electric vehicle.

While the resemblance is both hilarious and uncanny at the same time, someone claimed that the video was the outcome of Deepfake, a sophisticated technique that allows users to create a convincing face on someone else’s body.

there's always a cheaper chinese version of everything — yawn mendez (@mariodwir) December 14, 2021

If the gentleman proves to be the doppelganger, Elon Musk may want to improve his phone’s security because this person could certainly log in using the device’s face ID.

It is worth mentioning that the multiple methods deepfakes use to scan a person’s facial features are incredibly convincing, much like a green screen. However, the video should be taken as nothing more than a joke, since many viral things on the internet may simply be tricks.

Regardless of whether Yi Long Musk actually exists, the real Elon Musk and his accolades in the field of entrepreneurship are surely real. The Tesla CEO has been named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year 2021, a great honor recognizing his hard work and efforts, as well as his likable demeanor and contributions to society. Musk is well-known for his support of renewable energy and equal opportunity for everyone.