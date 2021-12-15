FBR Nominates Focal Person For Coordination on Matters With NAB

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deputed a senior official to coordinate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the matters linked to it.

Advertisement

In this connection, FBR issued on Wednesday an order that reads: “In supersession of FBR’s earlier orders on the subject (Nomination of Focal Person for NAB), Chief (IMC), FBR (HQ), Islamabad is nominated ex-officio Focal Person/Liaison Officer for all the Wings of FBR to liaise/coordinate with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding matters pertaining to NAB until further orders.

“The official contact number of Chief (IMC), FBR (HQ), Islamabad is 051-9209014.

This issues with the approval of Revenue Secretary/Chairman FBR.”

ALSO READ Pakistan Plans to Tackle Global Supply Chain Crisis by Boosting Its Shipping Fleet

It is worth mentioning here that the federal government has already stripped NAB of the powers to investigate persons/transactions causing revenue loss on account of taxation matters. NAB has been restrained from taking action against the public office holders giving any advice, report, or opinion during the course of official duty.

Through the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the powers of NAB to investigate the taxation matters have been taken away, as the same would be investigated by competent departments, i.e., FBR and the provincial revenue boards/authorities, provincial excise and taxation departments, and the local authorities, etc.

The provisions of the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021 are not applicable to the following persons or transactions:

Advertisement