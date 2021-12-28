Winter Breaks 13-Year-Old Record in Karachi

Karachi’s weather patterns have depicted a rapid change in the past few years. It has recently touched a new extreme, with the temperature falling below the previous coldest day benchmark in well over a decade.

The residents of the metropolis witnessed another record-breaking day on Monday when the mercury dropped to 19 degrees Celsius during the daytime because of heavy rain.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Monday was the coldest day in 13 years.

The last time Karachi witnessed the temperature dropping this low was in December 2008, when the lowest temperature recorded during the day was 19.6 degrees Celsius.

Further, the weather department has forecast the mercury to drop below 10 degrees Celsius at night.

The city recorded its coldest night on 29 November 2020, when the mercury dropped to 10.5 degrees Celsius for the first time in ten years.

30 November 1986 was Karachi’s coldest day of November when the temperature dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Besides, the weather department has forecast a record-breaking winter across the country, including Karachi.