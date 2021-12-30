All You Need to Know About KP’s Internships for Communication & Social Media Influencers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced 1,253 posts of communication and social media influencer interns.

According to details, the job offers per month salary of Rs. 25,000 and fresh graduates can also apply for the jobs through KP Internship Portal before 11 January 2022.

Here is all you need to about the job of communication and social media influencer interns:

Job Description

Spread awareness about the government’s initiatives and achievements among the public

Seek public opinion about the government’s initiatives and achievements

Bust fake news circulating against the government with factual data

Inform government about public issues, complaints, and grievances shared on social media platforms

Promote information coordination between different departments of the government

Meet assigned outreach targets of all social media platforms

Qualification

FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Computer Science

FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Pre Medical

FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Pre Engineering

Diploma in IT (information technology)

FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Commerce

FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Fine arts

FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Science

Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE 3 Years) in Civil Engineering

Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE 3 Years) in Electrical engineering

Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE 3 Years) in Mechanical Engineering

Experience

No prior relevant experience is required for applying for these posts and fresh graduates are also encouraged to apply.

Contact Details

In case of any issue, applicants can reach out on WhatsApp and email. For general information, they can contact the KP government’s WhatsApp helpline at 0318-1426743. For portal level issues, they can contact the WhatsApp helpline at 0313-9647490. Applicants can send emails as well on [email protected]

Deadline

The deadline for the posts of communication and social media influencer interns before by 11 January 2022. Applicants must apply for these vacancies through KP Internship Portal only. Applications sent through any other means will stand rejected.

Read more about the jobs on the official website of the KP Internship Portal.