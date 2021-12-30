All You Need to Know About KP’s Internships for Communication & Social Media Influencers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced 1,253 posts of communication and social media influencer interns.
According to details, the job offers per month salary of Rs. 25,000 and fresh graduates can also apply for the jobs through KP Internship Portal before 11 January 2022.
Here is all you need to about the job of communication and social media influencer interns:
Job Description
- Spread awareness about the government’s initiatives and achievements among the public
- Seek public opinion about the government’s initiatives and achievements
- Bust fake news circulating against the government with factual data
- Inform government about public issues, complaints, and grievances shared on social media platforms
- Promote information coordination between different departments of the government
- Meet assigned outreach targets of all social media platforms
Qualification
- FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Computer Science
- FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Pre Medical
- FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Pre Engineering
- Diploma in IT (information technology)
- FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Commerce
- FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Fine arts
- FA/FSc/A Levels (12 Years) in Science
- Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE 3 Years) in Civil Engineering
- Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE 3 Years) in Electrical engineering
- Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE 3 Years) in Mechanical Engineering
Experience
No prior relevant experience is required for applying for these posts and fresh graduates are also encouraged to apply.
Contact Details
In case of any issue, applicants can reach out on WhatsApp and email. For general information, they can contact the KP government’s WhatsApp helpline at 0318-1426743. For portal level issues, they can contact the WhatsApp helpline at 0313-9647490. Applicants can send emails as well on [email protected]
Deadline
The deadline for the posts of communication and social media influencer interns before by 11 January 2022. Applicants must apply for these vacancies through KP Internship Portal only. Applications sent through any other means will stand rejected.
Read more about the jobs on the official website of the KP Internship Portal.
