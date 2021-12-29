Car Registration and Transfer Will Require Biometric Verification from Next Week in Punjab

The Punjab Excise Department in Lahore has decided to introduce biometric registration and the transfer of vehicles for the new year while the Car Dealers Association has demanded the introduction of an open letter facility for local car dealers.

As per the new directives, the registration of new vehicles starting from 1 January 2021 will be done through the new biometric system instead of the previous documentation procedure.

DG Excise Rizwan Akram said that the biometric system is affiliated with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). It is now mandatory for the buyer or seller of a vehicle to complete the process of biometric transfer by reaching out to an excise or NADRA office within 30 days.

He said that citizens and car dealers will now be able to avail the service of the excise department at their homes or workplaces.

The members of the Car Dealers Association have commended the digitization of the excise system but have also demanded that dealers should be given the leniency to sell cars on the open letter.