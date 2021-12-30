Youngsters Dominate the Top Performers List of 2021-22 QeA Trophy

The 2021-22 Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy came to an end last night as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retained the title after defeating Northern by 169 runs in the final.

Both experienced and young players put up strong performances throughout the tournament but it was the youngsters of Northern who shone this year by claiming three out of five major awards of the event.

Here are the winners of all the major awards of the 2021-22 QeA Trophy.

Player of the Tournament

Northern’s 19-year-old all-rounder, Mubasir Khan, won the player of the tournament award for his magnificent displays with both bat and ball. He scored 458 runs at an average of 32.71 and took 30 wickets at an average of 18.46.

Best Batter

Northern’s 19-year-old opening batter, Muhammad Huraira, who is also the nephew of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, claimed the best batter of the tournament award. He played 18 innings and scored 986 runs at an average of 58. He also scored 5 half-centuries and 3 centuries.

He is being touted as Pakistan’s latest batting sensation after he made headlines for scoring his first triple century in his debut season in the QeA Trophy, becoming the second-youngest player after the legendary Javed Miandad to achieve the feat.

Best Bowler

Southern Punjab’s Ali Usman won the best bowler of the tournament award for his brilliant bowling throughout the tournament. He bowled in 13 innings and took 43 wickets at an average of 27.93. His best bowling figures in an inning are 5/88 while 10/190 are his best bowling figures for a match.

Best Wicketkeeper

Northern’s 20-year-old Rohail Nazir won the best wicketkeeper of the tournament award for having the safest pair of hands behind the stumps. He played 18 innings and was involved in 31 dismissals. Of the 31 dismissals, 21 were catches while he stumped out 10 batters. With the bat, he played 13 innings and scored 192 runs at an average of 18.

Player of the Final

And finally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Iftikhar Ahmed won the player of the final award as he scored 102 runs and claimed 2 wickets against Northern. Overall, he played 10 innings in the event and scored 461 runs at an average of 51.22.