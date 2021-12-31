Remotebase Partners with Kickstart to Offer Employees Free Access to Co-Working Spaces Across Pakistan

Keeping up with its tradition of being a futuristic tech startup, Remotebase has signed up Kickstart’s co-working spaces for its employees across key cities of Pakistan. This is another step by the company towards building an innovative hybrid work model for its employees.

Remotebase aims to become the best workplace in Pakistan and rightfully so, as it happens to be one of the very few startups that have successfully executed a remote work model so far. They are already successfully running and operating a team of more than 100 employees, across 13+ cities and 2+ global regions remotely.

The startup has been one of the most successful ones in recent times because of its employee-centric, progressive culture. While most of the team operates remotely, it was foreseeable that sometimes the employees might want to work in an office setting outside their homes.

This was necessary for a change of pace, for team collaboration, and other activities that require individuals to sit together once in a while. Remotebase management has been efficiently proactive in identifying a hybrid solution for their team.

Most companies that operate on a remote work model often struggle in trying to create a strong team culture and cohesive team bonding. Remotebase already has a robust online platform where everyone is connected like a community. The developers can post their queries online and someone from the community is always there to support them through the problem.

However, Kickstart co-working spaces for Remotebasers have taken this support to a new level. Kickstart will allow team members from any city to convene, network, and synergize their work very easily.

Kickstart co-working spaces are well equipped, intelligently designed, located in geographically convenient spots with competitive services that other co-working spaces haven’t been able to offer yet. Kickstart has 2,000+ active members and more than 100,000+ sq. ft. office space under management.

Currently, Kickstart has 6 locations in Lahore, 2 locations in Karachi, 1 location in Islamabad, and will be launching more spaces soon. They have been hosting key startups like Educative, Swvl, Payoneer, Dastgyr, Krave Mart, Bykea, and many more.

With the aim of providing hassle-free and cost-effective office solutions alongside the vibrant community, Kickstart is the perfect one-stop solution to help teams focus on their work goals.

Remotebase believes that location shouldn’t limit one’s access to network and talent, Kickstart co-working spaces are just the beginning of this chapter. The idea is to facilitate the team as much as possible through spaces that enable productivity and social synergy no matter where the employees are located.

Post-COVID, we have witnessed a massive shift in the work culture globally. Most of the world’s leading tech companies are endorsing a hybrid work model to benefit their employees in the most optimal way possible. Companies that have failed to comply will soon be facing stagnation and a huge motivation deficit.

Remotebase has been very proactive in its approach to building futuristic work models and has now effectively positioned itself as a trailblazer for other startups who want to venture into hybrid work cultures in the future.