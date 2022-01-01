Here’s How You Can Get 3 Tomb Raider Games for Free

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Epic Games Store closed the 15 days of free game giveaways by announcing its latest addition to the giveaway, the Tomb Raider Trilogy.

Advertisement

Reboot versions of the famous Tomb Raider trilogy including Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration, and the latest edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition are all included in the free giveaway.

These games are famous for their action-adventure, exploration, and survival mechanics. They follow the series lead character Lara Croft as she explores different geographical settings, overcoming various obstacles, and surviving different terrains, enemies, and supernatural events.

ALSO READ Why is eSports Not Popular in Pakistan?

The three-game titles serve as an origin story of the double-pistol-wielding young adventurer Lara Croft from the early PlayStation era.

The games follow Lara Croft starting from the island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, through her journey across the harsh Siberian winters in the Rise of the Tomb Raider, ending in Peru in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The free giveaway will be available until January 6th, 1 AM.