Secretary Water & Power Sees Entire Electricity System ‘Hijacked’ by Few Companies

Three to four companies have hijacked the entire electricity system, said the Federal Secretary Ministry of Water & Power, Hyder Shah, during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power.

The secretary expressed frustration at the companies saying that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was affecting the whole system. He added that there are districts of PESCO where there is no recovery of up to 80 percent.

Hyder Shah further said that the most complaints being received were against the distributing companies, which were failing to supply power to their allotted areas. He said that companies have been told that load shedding means disruption of power for only 4 hours and supply of power for 20 hours.

However, the companies were continuously showing negligence, due to which there have been a large number of complaints.

Other members of the committee also showed disappointment towards the companies. Member committee, Zahid Durrani, said that his area experienced load shedding of up to twenty-four hours. He added that due to the irresponsibility of the officers of these companies, the public held the elected leaders responsible.

The members of the committee suggested that a new committee should be formed to discuss the issue of PESCO.

During the meeting, committee member, Rao Ajmal, said that the government was failing to take action in saving and developing Pakistan. He encouraged his fellow members in taking steps that would lead to the development of the country. He also suggested that a system should be developed which would put an end to the contracting system.