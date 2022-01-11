OnePlus 10 Pro Launched With Massive Cameras, 80W Fast Charging and More

The OnePlus 10 Pro has become official in China as a major improvement over its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. There is an upgrade in almost every aspect including a more power-efficient display, Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, faster charging, and new features all over the board.

Design and Display

Upfront, the display is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, HDR10+ and curved edges on the sides. The LTPO 2.0 technology can dial down the refresh rate of the screen to 1Hz to save the battery. The updated LTPO 2.0 can lower the frame rate further to save battery when possible.

Internals and Storage

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC comes as no surprise since it’s the chipset meant for almost all Android flagship phones in 2022. This is paired with 8 to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1.

The new cooling system is “55% the size of an A4 paper sheet”, or about 340 sq.cm. This should keep the SD8G1 from overheating during heavy loads and also the battery during fast charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will boot Android 12 with ColorOS on top in China but we expect to see OxygenOS in the international models.

Cameras

OnePlus is continuing its partnership with Hasselblad once again for its main camera setup. The primary camera on the back is a 48MP Sony IMX89 sensor sized at 1/1.43″, the ultrawide camera is a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor with a 150-degree FOV. Finally, the 8MP telephoto camera has 3.3x optical zoom.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor behind and an f/2.4 lens.

Battery and Pricing

OnePlus has added 80W fast charging to the 5,000 mAh battery, which is the fastest ever for the Chinese brand. The wireless charging remains at an impressively fast 50W, which is faster than the wired charging on some other brands.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in Black and Green color options for about $737 in China. OnePlus has not revealed any plans for a global launch, but it is unlikely for OnePlus to limit its phones to China.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications