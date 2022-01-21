Pakistan Tops China, US, and India on The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index

Pakistan has ranked second in The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index among 50 countries.

The Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, tweeted the index report on Thursday and highlighted that Pakistan has come second in the global normalcy index after initially ranking third in the first evaluation and first in the second evaluation. “Pakistan is the only country in the world to be in the top 3 in all three rankings,” he bragged.

The pre-pandemic level of activity was set at a score of 100, and Pakistan has been ranked second after Egypt. India came in eighth place; Brazil, sixteenth; France, seventeenth; the United States, twenty-fifth; and China, thirty-third on the index.

Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged Pakistan’s impressive standing among some of the world’s economic powerhouses. Besides commending his government on achieving a GDP growth of 5.37 percent in three years, he declared on Twitter that his country has “ranked amongst [the] top 3 countries on [the] normalcy index indicating saving jobs and saving lives”.

Interestingly, China is one of three countries where normalcy has decreased in recent months. The Economist’s research reveals that despite the fact that 90 percent of the adults in the Republic are fully vaccinated, there is no indication that the government intends to go back to a normal daily routine.

The global normalcy index had plummeted in March 2020 as per the report because many countries had imposed restrictions on the movement of their citizens.

The Economist’s ‘normalcy index’ strives to assess which nations are returning to pre-pandemic levels by ranking them on eight indicators: time spent away from home; retail, office use; public transportation; road traffic; flights; cinema attendance; and sporting event attendance.