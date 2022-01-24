Here’s the Legal Status of Cryptocurrencies All Over the World

Nine countries have banned cryptocurrencies outright, while 42 others have chosen to implicitly prohibit them.

The Library of Congress in its report titled, “Regulation of Cryptocurrency Around the World: November 2021 Update,” highlighted an alarming trend wherein the number of nations prohibiting cryptocurrencies has more than quadrupled since 2018.

The following breakdown offers more details on how the world turned its back on digital assets in 2021.

Jurisdiction Ban on Cryptocurrencies? Application of Tax Laws? Application of AML/CFT Laws? Absolute? Implicit? Albania No No Yes Yes Algeria Yes No No Yes Angola No No No Yes Anguilla No No No Yes Antigua and Barbuda No No Not expressly specified Yes Argentina No No Yes Yes Australia No No Yes Yes Austria No No VAT: No Other tax laws: Yes Yes Azerbaijan No No VAT: No Other tax laws: Yes Yes Bahamas No No Not expressly specified Yes Bahrain No Yes N/A Yes Bangladesh Yes No No information Yes Belarus No No Yes Yes Belgium No No Yes Yes Benin No Yes No information No information Bermuda No No No Yes Bhutan No No No information Yes Bolivia No Yes No No Brazil No No Yes No Brunei No No No information No information Bulgaria No No No Yes Burkina Faso No Yes No information No information Burundi No Yes No information No information Cabo Verde No No No No Cameroon No Yes No information No information Canada No No Yes Yes Cayman Islands No No No Yes Central African Republic No Yes No information No information Chad No Yes No information No information Chile No No Yes No information located China Yes No Unclear Unclear Colombia No No Yes No information located Costa Rica No No Yes No information located Côte d’Ivoire No Yes No information No information Croatia No No Yes Yes Cuba No No No information Yes Cyprus No No VAT: No Other tax laws: Yes Yes Czech Republic No No Yes Yes Democratic Republic of the Congo No Yes No information No information Denmark No No Yes Yes Ecuador No Yes No No Egypt Yes No No Yes El Salvador No No Yes Yes Estonia No No Yes Yes European Union No No No Yes Finland No No Yes Yes France No No Yes Yes Gabon No Yes No information No information Georgia No Yes Yes No Germany No No VAT: No Other tax laws: Yes Yes Gibraltar No No Yes Yes Greece No No VAT: No Other tax laws: Yes Yes Guernsey No No Yes No Guyana No Yes No No Hong Kong No No Yes Yes Hungary No No Yes Yes Iceland No No Yes Yes India No No Yes Yes Jersey No No Yes Yes Jordan No Yes No No Kazakhstan No Yes No No Kenya No No Yes No Kuwait No Yes N/A Yes Kyrgyzstan No No Yes No Latvia No No Yes Yes Lebanon No Yes No Yes Lesotho No Yes No Yes Libya No Yes No Yes Liechtenstein No No Yes Note: Liechtenstein and Switzerland form a common VAT area due to a tax agreement. Yes Lithuania No No Yes Yes Luxembourg No No Yes Yes Macao No Yes Unclear Unclear Malaysia No No Yes Yes Maldives No Yes No information No information Mali No Yes No information No information Malta No No Yes Yes Mauritius No No No Yes Mexico No No No information Yes Moldova No Yes No No Montenegro No No No Yes Morocco Yes No No Yes Namibia No Yes No Yes Nepal Yes No No information No information Netherlands No No VAT: No Other tax laws: Yes Yes New Zealand No No Yes Yes Niger No Yes No information No information Nigeria No Yes No No Norway No No Yes Yes Oman No Yes N/A Yes Pakistan No Yes No information No Palau No Yes No No Philippines No No No information Yes Poland No No Yes Yes Portugal No No Yes Yes Qatar Yes No No Yes Republic of the Congo No Yes No information No information Romania No No Yes Yes Russian Federation No No Yes Yes Saint Kitts and Nevis No No Yes Yes Saint Lucia No No Not expressly specified Yes Samoa No No No information Yes Saudi Arabia No Yes N/A Yes Senegal No Yes No information No information Serbia No No Yes Yes Singapore No No Yes Yes Slovakia No No Yes Yes Slovenia No No Yes Yes South Africa No No Yes No South Korea No No Yes (from 2022) Yes Spain No No VAT: No Income tax: Yes Yes Sri Lanka No No No information Yes Sweden No No Yes Yes Switzerland No No Yes Yes Taiwan No No Yes Yes Tajikistan No Yes No No Tanzania No Yes No No Thailand No No Yes Yes Togo No Yes No information No information Tunisia Yes No No Yes Turkey No Yes VAT: No Other tax laws: Yes Yes Turkmenistan No Yes No No Ukraine No No Yes Yes United Arab Emirates No Yes Yes Yes United Kingdom No No Yes Yes United States No No Yes Yes Uzbekistan No No Yes Yes Venezuela No No No information Yes Vietnam No Yes No Yes Zimbabwe No Yes No No

Cryptocurrencies have lately been the subject of a lot of debate and steamy headlines. While their introduction has been heralded by supporters as the start of a new and more equal monetary system, the use of the said financial instrument in illicit transactions, as well as the lack of its legal recognition, are cited by critics as proof that it is a mixture of “rat poison and bad intentions” and the truth is most likely somewhere in the middle.