Here’s the Legal Status of Cryptocurrencies All Over the World

Nine countries have banned cryptocurrencies outright, while 42 others have chosen to implicitly prohibit them.
The Library of Congress in its report titled, “Regulation of Cryptocurrency Around the World: November 2021 Update,” highlighted an alarming trend wherein the number of nations prohibiting cryptocurrencies has more than quadrupled since 2018.
The following breakdown offers more details on how the world turned its back on digital assets in 2021.
|Jurisdiction
|Ban on Cryptocurrencies?
|Application of Tax Laws?
|Application of
AML/CFT Laws?
|Absolute?
|Implicit?
|Albania
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Algeria
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Angola
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Anguilla
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Antigua and Barbuda
|No
|No
|Not expressly specified
|Yes
|Argentina
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Australia
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Austria
|No
|No
|VAT: No
Other tax laws: Yes
|Yes
|Azerbaijan
|No
|No
|VAT: No
Other tax laws: Yes
|Yes
|Bahamas
|No
|No
|Not expressly specified
|Yes
|Bahrain
|No
|Yes
|N/A
|Yes
|Bangladesh
|Yes
|No
|No information
|Yes
|Belarus
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Belgium
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Benin
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Bermuda
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Bhutan
|No
|No
|No information
|Yes
|Bolivia
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Brazil
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Brunei
|No
|No
|No information
|No information
|Bulgaria
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Burkina Faso
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Burundi
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Cabo Verde
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Cameroon
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Canada
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cayman Islands
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Central African Republic
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Chad
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Chile
|No
|No
|Yes
|No information located
|China
|Yes
|No
|Unclear
|Unclear
|Colombia
|No
|No
|Yes
|No information located
|Costa Rica
|No
|No
|Yes
|No information located
|Côte d’Ivoire
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Croatia
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cuba
|No
|No
|No information
|Yes
|Cyprus
|No
|No
|VAT: No
Other tax laws: Yes
|Yes
|Czech Republic
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Democratic
Republic of the
Congo
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Denmark
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Ecuador
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Egypt
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|El Salvador
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Estonia
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|European Union
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Finland
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|France
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Gabon
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Georgia
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Germany
|No
|No
|VAT: No
Other tax laws: Yes
|Yes
|Gibraltar
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Greece
|No
|No
|VAT: No
Other tax laws: Yes
|Yes
|Guernsey
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Guyana
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Hong Kong
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Hungary
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Iceland
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|India
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Jersey
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Jordan
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Kazakhstan
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Kenya
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Kuwait
|No
|Yes
|N/A
|Yes
|Kyrgyzstan
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Latvia
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Lebanon
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Lesotho
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Libya
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Liechtenstein
|No
|No
|Yes
Note: Liechtenstein and Switzerland form a common VAT area due to a tax agreement.
|Yes
|Lithuania
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Luxembourg
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Macao
|No
|Yes
|Unclear
|Unclear
|Malaysia
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Maldives
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Mali
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Malta
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Mauritius
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Mexico
|No
|No
|No information
|Yes
|Moldova
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Montenegro
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Morocco
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Namibia
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Nepal
|Yes
|No
|No information
|No information
|Netherlands
|No
|No
|VAT: No
Other tax laws: Yes
|Yes
|New Zealand
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Niger
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Nigeria
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Norway
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Oman
|No
|Yes
|N/A
|Yes
|Pakistan
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No
|Palau
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Philippines
|No
|No
|No information
|Yes
|Poland
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Portugal
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Qatar
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Republic of the Congo
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Romania
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Russian Federation
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Saint Lucia
|No
|No
|Not expressly specified
|Yes
|Samoa
|No
|No
|No information
|Yes
|Saudi Arabia
|No
|Yes
|N/A
|Yes
|Senegal
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Serbia
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Singapore
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Slovakia
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Slovenia
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|South Africa
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|South Korea
|No
|No
|Yes (from 2022)
|Yes
|Spain
|No
|No
|VAT: No
Income tax: Yes
|Yes
|Sri Lanka
|No
|No
|No information
|Yes
|Sweden
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Switzerland
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Taiwan
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Tajikistan
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Tanzania
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Thailand
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Togo
|No
|Yes
|No information
|No information
|Tunisia
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Turkey
|No
|Yes
|VAT: No
Other tax laws: Yes
|Yes
|Turkmenistan
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Ukraine
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|United Arab Emirates
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|United Kingdom
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|United States
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Uzbekistan
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Venezuela
|No
|No
|No information
|Yes
|Vietnam
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Zimbabwe
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
Cryptocurrencies have lately been the subject of a lot of debate and steamy headlines. While their introduction has been heralded by supporters as the start of a new and more equal monetary system, the use of the said financial instrument in illicit transactions, as well as the lack of its legal recognition, are cited by critics as proof that it is a mixture of “rat poison and bad intentions” and the truth is most likely somewhere in the middle.