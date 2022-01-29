Karachi Citizens to Get Naya Pakistan Health Cards from Federal Govt

The federal government is planning to introduce the Naya Pakistan Health Card Scheme in Karachi as the Government of Sindh is against the idea of joining a federal universal health insurance program.

Credible sources within the Federal Health Ministry have revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to extend the scope of the universal health insurance program to Sindh but the provincial government does not seem to be interested in it.

The federal government will make one more effort to convince Sindh’s government of the program. If it fails, it will launch the Naya Pakistan Health Card Scheme in Karachi only.

Under the program, citizens with permanent residential addresses in Karachi on their CNICs will be eligible for universal health insurance, which will cost the federal government an additional Rs. 16 billion each year.

The Naya Pakistan Health Card Scheme is a flagship program of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government. It was first launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and then in Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Islamabad, and will soon be expanded to cover Balochistan and Sindh.

Sehat Card holders can avail free treatments worth Rs. 1 million at all empaneled primary, secondary, and tertiary public hospitals and private hospitals in the country under the program.