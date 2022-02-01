All You Need to Know About Admissions in E-Rozgaar Freelance Training Program

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has announced admissions in its e-Rozgaar freelance training program.

The e-Rozgar program aims to reduce unemployment and drive economic growth in Pakistan by increasing the inflow of foreign currency.

Under this program, the PITB, in collaboration with the government of Punjab, has established e-Rozgaar centers in 36 districts of the province to provide training to budding freelancers and enhance their professional capabilities.

“Through this initiative, the government of Punjab will assist the youth in earning sustainable income. One of the major objectives of this project is to provide training opportunities to youth for self-employment using internet-based freelancing,” the official website of e-Rozgar said.

Special Features of e-Rozgar Training Program

Available in 36 districts of Punjab

40 + training centers across the province

Producing 10,000+ freelancers per year

Eligibility

Interested candidates can apply for the e-Rozgar program if they have:

Basic computer knowledge

Punjab province domicile

Valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)

Minimum 16 years of education

Age Limit

Candidates up to 35 years of age can apply.

How to Apply

The applicants can apply at e-Rozgar website to participate in the online entry test and to submit attested documents. After submitting details, candidates will get an SMS or email alert of and online test date.

Upon passing the test, PITB will publish a list of shortlisted candidates. The finalized candidates will be asked to upload required documents on the website. Upon verification, candidates will be registered for the online training program.

The candidates selected on merit will be given free training for a period of three months by experts of their respective fields, enabling the candidates to earn through the internet by working from home for technical, non-technical, and creative assignments.