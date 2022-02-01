Shimshal Village in GB Gets 4G Service From SCO

The Special Communication Organization (SCO) has provided 4G services to Shimshal Village in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), reported the Express Tribune. Previously, people living in the region had to travel for five hours to Hunza to avail of medical and communication services.

Shimshal is a village near the Pakistan-China Border, approximately 55 kilometers from the Karakoram Highway, which has made it difficult for the villagers to access amenities.

The provision of internet services to the village has connected the region to the world as well as benefited students who want to pursue remote and online learning.

The SCO has also been working hard to provide facilities to the remote areas of GB. Earlier, it had installed Shifa telemedicine in the region, which connected the locals with 6,000 doctors across Pakistan, making it easier for them to get medical assistance.

Last year, SCO and Zong Pakistan had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out different telecom projects and activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and GB.

During the MoU signing ceremony, SCO Director-General, Major General Shahid Siddique, Zong CEO, Wang Hua, Zong Chief Technical Officer, Lu Jianhui, and senior officials of SCO and Zong were present.

Zong, in its press release, said that it would work in collaboration with the SCO, as it is the biggest telecom service in GB and AJK, to facilitate the region.