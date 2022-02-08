Pakistan Records Lowest Daily Tally of COVID-19 Cases in Almost a Month

After touching the peak with more than 8,000 record daily cases during the fifth wave of Coronavirus, Pakistan’s COVID-19 curve is flattening as the country on Tuesday recorded its lowest daily tally of new cases in almost a month.

According to the official data, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) conducted over 52,000 tests in the last 24 hours, of which 2,799 came back positive.

As a result, the national COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 5.34%, which is the lowest since 13 January when it was recorded at 6.12% after 3,019 cases of Coronavirus were confirmed.

Besides, the country also recorded 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of deaths to 29,553. The total number of patients in critical care has reached 1,668.

The development comes as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) placed Pakistan at Level 2, a category that contains moderate risk COVID-19 countries.

New Zealand, Cameroon, El Salvador, and Madeira Island are also placed at Level 2. The CDC has placed Afghanistan at Level Unknown (COVID-19 Unknown), China at Level 1 (COVID-19), and Iran and India at Level 3 (COVID-19 High).