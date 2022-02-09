Social Media Accounts Not Used in a While Are Being Hacked: FIA

Recent reports by the Cyber Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency suggest that social media accounts that have not been used in a very long time may be subject to possible hacks and breaches, resulting in fraud and sharing inappropriate content.

The Cyber Wing claims that cybercrime has become widespread in Punjab. The agency received over 2500 requests regarding online banking, including incidents of phone call recordings and hacking of company websites and social media accounts.

In major cases, bank accounts were hacked, resulting in losses of millions. In other instances, hacked Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts were used to upload unethical and inappropriate videos for which pirated software was used.

In a comment to Express News, cybersecurity experts Adnan and Kamran said that several social media users in Pakistan have not created their accounts on their own. Individuals who create these accounts have easy access to sensitive information and credentials, which can be misused in numerous ways.