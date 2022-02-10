Punjab to Introduce ‘Need-Based’ Jobs in Govt Departments

The Government of Punjab has barred departments from hiring for unnecessary positions and has instructed them to introduce need-based posts instead.

The decision was made on Wednesday during the 75th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development that was chaired by the provincial Minister for Finance, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht.

The Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal, the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Economic Affairs, Dr. Salman Shah, the Chief Secretary of Punjab, and the secretaries of the concerned departments also attended the meeting.

The forum decided that the Finance Department and the Planning and Development Board will review the already-approved seats in all the government departments to ensure their necessity. Profitable semi-government organizations will be allowed to hire resources as per their requirements but government-funded departments will need prior approval for new posts.

Speaking at the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Finance stated that vacant seats in government departments, companies, and authorities impact the institutions, which is why departments should hire appropriate candidates for such positions.

“In addition, there are a number of seats in several departments that have either been replaced by machines or are no longer required. The government should focus on their rationality and provide non-existent facilities instead of unnecessary recruitment to improve the performance of government departments, adapting to modern requirements instead of burdening the public exchequer with more recruitment for such seats,” he explained.

The committee also approved recruitments to the Safe City Authority and Water Supply Scheme for Tehsil Issa Khel at the request of the Home Department, and the Irrigation Department.