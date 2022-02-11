Govt to Go After New Monal Restaurant Following Monal Closure

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Forest Department has informed the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) about New Monal Restaurant which is being illegally constructed in Makhnial in Haripur.

Makhnial forest area falls under Haripur Forest Division and it is categorized as a protected area under the environmental laws of the country and construction there is prohibited under these laws.

In an official letter, the KP Forest Department has informed Director General GDA to ensure complete compliance with Section 144 enacted by Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, banning all types of ventures in the protected area.

Commenting regarding the letter on the condition of anonymity, a senior official of the Forest Department said that the New Monal Restaurant, which is an extension of already constructed Dino Valley, is being constructed on 85-Kanal encroached land of Guzara area Makhnial forest area.

He added that the department has filed three FIRs against the owner of New Monal Restaurant for violating Section 144 of the KP Forest Ordinance 2002 and he is standing trial in the Court of Special Forest Magistrate Haripur.

The development comes after the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) assumed control of Monal Restaurant in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The Islamabad High Court in January had declared the eatery as illegal and ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to seal and hand it over to the IWMB.

The IWMB has planned to transform it into a wildlife education center, envisioning raising awareness regarding the protection and preservation of wildlife of the MHNP among the public.