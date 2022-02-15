SSGC Clarifies Statement Made in Sindh High Court on Gas Distribution

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has rejected the news reports covering the statements of its Managing Director he reportedly made in the Sindh High Court.

Advertisement

A clarification issued by SSGC reads: “This is with reference to the news appearing in some sections of the press with regards to the statements given by Managing Director, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in the honourable Sindh High Court. The contents appearing in the news item need some clarification in order to present the facts in true perspective.”

The company made it clear that Managing Director SSGC did not say in the court that the arrangement of gas distribution was wrong. It said the Managing Director said that there should be no issues in the summer season if Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) was purchased for the season.

ALSO READ NAB Approves References Against FBR Officials Causing a Loss of $11.125 Million

The clarification added that Managing Director clarified that the new gas supply projects located at a distance of a radius of five kilometers were not completed due to a slight delay in funding.

ALSO READ Online Payment of Traffic Challans Through e-Pay Begins Across Punjab

According to SSGC, as the Singh High Court Judge had enquired how much of gas produced in Sindh was being supplied outside the province, the Managing Director had said — without naming any individual — that with the approval of the federal government, 15 percent of gas produced in Sindh was distributed outside the province.