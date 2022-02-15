Survey Shows Shocking Levels of Happiness on Reopening of Schools

A recent survey has shown that the majority of Pakistanis are happy with the reopening of schools in their areas after long holidays on account of the pandemic.

The poll conducted by IPSOS between 27 January and 2 February revealed that more than half of the respondents (61 percent) agree with the government’s decision to reopen schools in their own communities, while only 17 percent were in disagreement with the decision.

The opinion was sought from respondents of different genders across the four provinces and the urban-rural and socioeconomic divides with a sample size of 1,064 individuals.

In terms of gender, 66 percent of males and 52 percent of females approved the decision.

A province-wise division shows that 68 percent of the respondents from Sindh approved the move while 16 percent were against the move.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 61 percent of the respondents were happy and 20 percent considered it risky for schools to be reopened.

Respondents from Punjab were of a similar opinion, as about 60 percent of them supported the decision while 17 percent opposed it.

About 41 percent of the respondents in Balochistan approved of the idea and 11 percent disapproved of it.

The data showed that 62 percent of the respondents from the urban areas approved while 57 percent from the rural areas didn’t like the idea of reopening schools.