Suzuki May Start Bookings the New Swift Next Week

The car market is buzzing about the impending launch of the new Suzuki Swift. According to a reliable source, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) will start taking bookings for the new Swift from February 25, 2022, which is next week.

Advertisement

What We Know

The Swift is a subcompact hatchback that competes with Kia Rio, Toyota Yaris, Hyundai I20, and other similar hatchbacks.

PSMC will offer the new Swift in three variants. All variants shall feature a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 90 horsepower (hp) and 120 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, while paired to either a 5-speed manual, a CVT automatic, or a 5-speed AGS gearbox.

It will likely have two airbags, parking sensors, a smart infotainment unit, cruise control, child-seat anchors, climate control, a TFT screen in the gauge cluster, Anti-Lock Braking System, along with a few more updates.

PSMC will probably launch Swift at a hefty price. However, given that people have been waiting for a new model for over ten years, the new Swift will likely do well in sales.

The source added that the company will price Swift’s top variant around Rs. 3.2 million, making it a rival to the Toyota Yaris and Honda City.

Advertisement

Via: autojournal.pk