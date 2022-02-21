How to Get an International Driving License in Pakistan

An international driving license can aid in various important matters especially if you are planning to travel abroad, even for a short visit, and here is how it can be applied for.

Applicants should first have valid national driving licenses issued by the city traffic police. To get it you can visit any traffic licensing center for it, but it should be noted that an international license will be issued from the licensing center that has previously issued the applicant its corresponding local driving license.

Also, there is no waiting period as citizens who have just received their local driving licenses can apply for the international one the next day.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fines 4,097 Motorcyclists for Neglecting Helmets

Punjab

Book an Appointment on Rasta App

It is highly recommended to book an appointment online via the Rasta App by the Punjab IT Board beforehand. The application can be downloaded from both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

After filling out the CNIC information and required details, applicants can book an appointment and select the nearest licensing center to visit. They can select their desired time slots and choose the purpose of their visit from the list.

The app can also be used for booking appointments for various matters from applying for a learner’s driving permit to the issuance of a national or international driving license.

Filling out the Application Form

Applicants need to get an application form that is provided free of cost at the licensing center. It should be filled and attached with the following documents:

Two attested passport-sized photographs.

An attested photocopy of a valid CNIC.

One photocopy of the applicant’s passport.

One photocopy of the applicant’s valid national driving license.

Medical certificate (if applicable, for age 50 and above).

A Rs. 66 ticket obtained from the District Court.

A fee voucher of Rs. 450 voucher to be paid at a Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Branch.

Note: An additional fee may be charged for the urgent procedure.

Applicants must also carry their original NICs and passports with their original local driving license to avoid inconvenience.

The process for directly applying for an international driving license is much longer than when applying for it with a local driving license as the latter involves home delivery of the international license within 24 hours.

Applicants can also visit the same licensing center to procure the newly-issued international driving license in the rare case of the delivery of the license being delayed beyond 24 hours.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Bans Cars with Unauthorized Number Plates From Red Zone

Islamabad

Citizens of the Federal Capital can visit Citizen Facilitation Center, G-11/4 for the international driving permit. The normal procedure costs Rs. 1050 and usually takes 7 days, while the urgent processing may take only 24 hours with an increased fee of Rs. 2050.

Documents Required:

Copy of a valid driving license issued by Islamabad Traffic Police.

Two Passport-Sized Photographs.

One photocopy of a valid passport along with a valid visa.

One photocopy of the applicant’s CNIC.

Residential proof in Islamabad.

Driving stamp of Rs. 30 by Post Office.

Medical certificate (if applicable, for age 50 and above).

Applicants from Islamabad can also download the form from https://ictadministration.gov.pk/wp-content/uploads/International-Driving-Permit-Form.docx and attach all the attested required documents.

Sindh

For Sindh, applicants need to visit the Driving License Sindh website: https://dls.sindhpolice.gov.pk/home/app to book an appointment online and select centers.

Applicants from Karachi can choose Nazimabad or Clifton branch as both are enlisted for booking an appointment online.

Documents Required:

Two Passport Sized Photographs (preferred to carry three).

One photocopy of the Pakistani Driving license (issued by Sindh Police).

One photocopy of a valid passport along with a valid visa.

One photocopy of the CNIC of the applicant.

Medical certificate (if applicable, for age 50 and above).

Proof of Residence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Individuals residing in Peshawar can visit Room No. 11, Second Floor, Tasneem Plaza near Benevolent Fund building, Peshawar along with the required attested documents.

Documents Required:

Two Passport-Sized Photographs.

One photocopy of a valid driving license.

One photocopy of a valid passport along with the valid visa.

One photocopy of the applicant’s CNIC.

Residential proof.

Postal driving stamp.

Medical certificate (if applicable, for age 50 and above).

Advantages of an International Driving License

An international driver’s license can also serve as identification in many foreign countries as it has almost all of the individual’s information. If one loses their ID card or needs to get a new one, the international license can temporarily allow them to carry on with routine activities during the wait.

However, it is for temporary assistance and does not eradicate the need for a proper ID card, especially in a foreign country with strict laws.

Short Visit

Pakistani tourists can apply for an international driving license before taking a trip to a foreign country. It will allow them to easily rent and drive cars.

Most countries do not allow visitors or foreigners to buy or even drive vehicles unless they have state-issued international driver’s licenses. So an international driving license can also help save a lot of money and time instead of taking public transport and paying huge amounts for short journeys.

Permanent or Long Stays

An international driving license is extremely necessary for nationals who plan to relocate permanently to or stay for a long period in a foreign country. Such individuals need to get a permanent driving license for the specific country they have relocated to but this does not mean that the Pakistan-issued international driving license is of no use as it can aid in various situations.

Some of its advantages include reducing the driving classes that a Pakistani expatriate or immigrant is required to take on account of being a license holder of Pakistan.

Furthermore, after a visa, the international driving license is the most crucial element for Pakistanis who relocate to earn a living as heavy transport vehicle (HTV) or taxi drivers.